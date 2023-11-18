Liberia: No Siren Vehicles Added to Up Standard Bearer

17 November 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The Liberia National Police says its attention has been drawn to false reports being circulated on social media and other electronic platforms of two additional LNP siren vehicles being added to the convoy of the Unity Party Standard-bearer, Ambassador Joseph Boakai.

A release signed by police Spokesman Moses Carter noted that those circulating said reports are urged to desist, as the LNP remains focused on providing security for every Liberian.

The LNP also appreciates Liberians for their peaceful conduct during the November 14, 2023 runoff elections, while at the same time assuring them of their safety.

Members of the media are urged to crosscheck their reports before releasing them to the public. The media community and every stakeholder remain very important to the protection of the peace and stability of the state.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.