Liberia: No Siren Vehicles Added to Up Standard Bearer

The Liberia National Police says its attention has been drawn to false reports being circulated on social media and other electronic platforms of two additional LNP siren vehicles being added to the convoy of the Unity Party Standard-bearer, Ambassador Joseph Boakai.

A release signed by police Spokesman Moses Carter noted that those circulating said reports are urged to desist, as the LNP remains focused on providing security for every Liberian.

The LNP also appreciates Liberians for their peaceful conduct during the November 14, 2023 runoff elections, while at the same time assuring them of their safety.

Members of the media are urged to crosscheck their reports before releasing them to the public. The media community and every stakeholder remain very important to the protection of the peace and stability of the state.