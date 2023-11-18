Nigeria: Why I Like to Date Older Men - Beverly Osu

Popular video vixen, actress and reality star Beverly Osu has revealed why she prefers to date older men. Reason: "I don't want to be another woman's sadness. I have always wanted to date people who could control me." Beverly made this startling revelation, while featuring in this week's episode of #WithChude.

According to her, "I have always dated guys who are older than I am.

I feel that I am surrounded by boys, and all the men in my life are confident. If we must be together you have to be confident enough to stay in the midst of family. In the past, I always wanted to date people who could control me. Even my girlfriends are standalone chics. I love confident people. All the older men I have dated were 'boyfriends'. I do not want to be another person's sadness. I love attention, so in that way it has never worked out with another woman's man for me."

Beverly, however, was a product of a broken home, which really affected her upbringing.

Sharing her story, Beverly who's also a model said "My mum acted as daddy and mummy, so the boys expected so much from her. I feel the boys really wanted so much from her. She was our guardian and protector. She would always come for our PTA meeting and was always available.

Recounting the challenges she faced while growing up, Beverly said "My dad was residing in Surulere while we were in Ojuelegba. He never really stopped by to see us. I chose my dad over my mum, but he disappointed me." She said she didn't cry when she lost her dad, even though she gave him a befitting burial rites.

Beverly came to limelight after her participation in the Big Brother Africa, BBA, 2013 edition tagged "The Chase." She was the only housemate who was never nominated for eviction from the beginning of the show till the end. As a video vixen, Beverly has featured in several music videos, including "Yansh police", "Boys are not smiling", "A woman's needs", "Over killing", and "Oleku". She also featured in the music videos of top artists like Djinee, Terry da Rapman, Praiz, and Ice Prince. The talented model is the founder of the Dwelling Support Foundation.