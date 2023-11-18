Nigeria: 10 Die in Niger Boat Mishap

Niger State authorities said the boat mishap was caused by water hyacinth, strong waves and a grafting tree.

No fewer than 10 persons have lost their lives in a boat mishap in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger state.

Garba Salihu, Head of Relief and Rehabilitation in the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna, the state capital, on Friday.

He said the agency received report of a boat mishap in Shiroro council area that occurred on 16 November around 2:00 p.m.

He said the boat left Zangoro Bassa/Kukoki ward terminal to Gijiwa/Kato ward terminal in Shiroro Local Government Area where it capsized.

Mr Salihu said about 34 passengers comprising 20 male and 14 female were on the boat.

He said 24 persons have been rescued and one body recovered, adding that search and rescue operation was ongoing to recover the remaining missing persons.

He named those who died to include Farida Muntari, Sharhabila Sagir, Abubakar Sadiq, Na'ima Ibrahim, Amina, Safaratu Ibrahim, Sadiq Ibrahim, and Rafiya Yakubu. He said two bodies were unidentified.

He said the boat had six drivers - Dahiru Yusuf, Sa'idu Shu'aibu, Ahmadu Garba, Sa'idu Garba, Abdulaziz Yahaya and Lukuman Sani.

He added that the boat mishap was caused by water hyacinth, strong waves and a grafting tree.

Mr Salihu disclosed that Shiroro local government officials alongside the agency desk officer had visited the scene of the incident.

(NAN)