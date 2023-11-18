Nigeria: Tonto Dikeh Demands Mohbad's Body for Burial

Actress Tonto Dikeh has expressed dissatisfaction with the Police Force's "sluggish investigation" into the cause of the death of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

In a post on her official Instagram page last night, she urged that his remains be released for burial.

She said justice must prevail in the death of the 'Ask about me' crooner.

"Give us Mohbad for a befitting burial. We are tired of your carelessness and slowness. If no one speaks, I will."

"I have invested too much of my emotions, time, and love to see this Justice go through. As QM says, give the police more time.

"Honestly, we have given you all the more time than necessary. This is not the case to be swept under. We want Justice," she wrote.

MohBad died on September 12, 2023, and was buried in the Ikorodu area of Lagos, the next day.

His death had elicited outcry from his fans who had since taken to the streets in Lagos, Ogun States and other parts of the country, urging the police to fish out his killers.

After his death, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, ordered a forensic Investigation to unravel the cause of the death.

Following the IGP's directive, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, placed a ten-man team, including a pathologist to exhume his corpse and investigate Mohbad's death.