Nigeria: PDP, SDP Reject Kogi Guber Poll Result

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State has faulted the outcome of the recent governorship election in the state, claiming that there were cases of over voting in 17 out of the 21 local government areas in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, members of the party executive, led by its secretary, Rt. Hon. George Daika and publicity secretary, Chief Dayo Akande, said they have rejected the result as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

They said all measures, within the ambit of the law, will be applied to reclaim the mandate of the people of the state.

The party secretary, Daika, said the governorship election held in Kogi State rendered the entire electoral exercise as unlawful, illegal and illegitimate.

He further said the party had raised several concerns about plots to rig the gubernatorial election and that they had also revealed plots to deploy already preloaded BVAS to some areas in the state.

He added that they also hinted that the APC led government in Kogi State had distributed NYSC and Police Uniforms to civilians in order to perpetrate their evil plans rigging the election.

Similarly, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has rejected the outcome of the November 11 2023 gubernatorial election, stating that the entire process was compromised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

According to the SDP, the results sheets were given to people who were not electoral officers adding that their lawyers have applied for the certified true copy (CTC) to enable them to go to court.

According to SDP, they won the entire nine local governments but some agents generated the results sheets from a multiple registration which was transferred into votes even though there were no such votes.

Speaking at a press conference, the National Chairman of the SDP, Shehu Musa Gabam said they are disappointed with INEC because they colluded to rig the election.