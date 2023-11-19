Kenya Power Announces Planned Power Outages in 5 Counties Including Nairobi

19 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Kenya Power has announced planned power interruptions expected in select parts of five counties.

In a notice issued today, the utility company stated that this will pave the way for scheduled maintenance.

The affected counties include Nairobi, Kilifi, Kwale, Uasin Gishu and Kisumu with the interruptions set to run from 9am to 5pm.

In Nairobi, some of the areas that will be affected include places along Outer ring road, Tena Estate, Umoja One, Stella street and Rockfield.

In Kisumu county, Africa Sea food, Cocacola, Panda Mabati, Bandani among other areas.

In Kilifi areas including Marina Mtwapa, Ahadi beach villas, Sultan palace, Kwa Jeki, Kanamai Timboni among others will be affected.

In Kwale County, areas that will experience power interruption include Msambweni hospital,Sawasawa beach house, Niceview hospital, Viungujini,Msambweni KMTC,Msambweni Water among other areas.

In Uasin Gishu,the eight-hour interruption will affect Kapkorio, Jamii millers, Moiben Junction during the power outage.

