Kenya: CS Murkomen Makes Formal Request to NPS to Investigate Possible Sabotage in JKIA Blackout

10 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has made a formal request to the National Police Service (NPS) to investigate possible sabotage and coverups due to the frequent power blackouts at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a statement, the transport CS indicated that the move was necessitated by the ''frequency of the power disruption, and taking into account the fact that JKIA is a facility of strategic national importance.''

''We are making a formal request to the National Police Service to investigate possible acts of sabotage and coverup.''

