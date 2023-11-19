Nigeria: Be Careful Who You Fall in Love With - DJ Cuppy Warns Singles

Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has advised single youths to be careful who they fall in love with to avoid losing their peace of mind.

On her X (formerly Twitter) handle, the billionaire heiress wrote, "The worst prison in the world is home without peace.

Cuppy's comment is coming months after she and her fiance called off their engagement and parted ways.

LEADERSHIP Sunday recalls how DJ Cuppy hinted that she and her estranged fiance, Ryan Taylor, are no longer on talking terms.

Both took down numerous photos of themselves from from social media.

Cuppy got engaged to British street boxer, Ryan Taylor last November, but they broke up 8 months later in July 2023.

Reflecting on their failed relationship, days before what was supposed to be their anniversary, DJ Cuppy lamented that despite all they once shared, they have now become "strangers."

She wrote via her Instagram story, "And after all this, we've gone back to being strangers."

DJ Cuppy, also recently made headlines with her unexpected decision to give up her iconic pink Ferrari. This announcement comes as she turns 31, a milestone that seems to have sparked a desire for change and maturity in her life.

Known for her love of the color pink, DJ Cuppy has long embraced a vibrant and youthful image. Her pink Ferrari, a lavish gift from her father, has been a prominent symbol of her unique style.

However, as she enters a new decade, DJ Cuppy is choosing to step away from this part of her identity, indicating a significant shift in her personal and public persona.

The decision to move away from her pink-centric lifestyle was supported by comments from her friends and family.