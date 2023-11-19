Nigeria: Be Careful Who You Fall in Love With - DJ Cuppy Warns Singles

19 November 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has advised single youths to be careful who they fall in love with to avoid losing their peace of mind.

She noted that "the worst prison in the world is home without peace."

On her X (formerly Twitter) handle, the billionaire heiress wrote, "The worst prison in the world is home without peace.

Cuppy's comment is coming months after she and her fiance called off their engagement and parted ways.

LEADERSHIP Sunday recalls how DJ Cuppy hinted that she and her estranged fiance, Ryan Taylor, are no longer on talking terms.

Both took down numerous photos of themselves from from social media.

Cuppy got engaged to British street boxer, Ryan Taylor last November, but they broke up 8 months later in July 2023.

Reflecting on their failed relationship, days before what was supposed to be their anniversary, DJ Cuppy lamented that despite all they once shared, they have now become "strangers."

She wrote via her Instagram story, "And after all this, we've gone back to being strangers."

DJ Cuppy, also recently made headlines with her unexpected decision to give up her iconic pink Ferrari. This announcement comes as she turns 31, a milestone that seems to have sparked a desire for change and maturity in her life.

Known for her love of the color pink, DJ Cuppy has long embraced a vibrant and youthful image. Her pink Ferrari, a lavish gift from her father, has been a prominent symbol of her unique style.

However, as she enters a new decade, DJ Cuppy is choosing to step away from this part of her identity, indicating a significant shift in her personal and public persona.

The decision to move away from her pink-centric lifestyle was supported by comments from her friends and family.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.