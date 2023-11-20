Nigeria: Navy Intercepts 127 Bags of Narcotics, Petroleum Products On Lagos Waters

The Nigerian Navy has intercepted 127 bags of cannabis sativa worth N254 million and drums of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), worth several millions of naira.

In a press briefing by the Commander, NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, the narcotics were intercepted at Eleko Beach, Lekki, on Friday, 17th November 2023 while the drums of AGO were intercepted at the vicinity of Liverpool, Apapa, Lagos.

According to Commodore Oguntuga, the interceptions were possible through intelligence gathered from the State-of-the-Art Maritime Domain Awareness Facility, the Falcon Eye Alignment.

"Acting on credible Intelligence, the team swiftly responded, leading to the confiscation of 113 bags of Cannabis Sativa at the beach. The criminals, upon sighting the team, abandoned the narcotics and fled.

"This commendable effort further extended along the Badagry route, resulting in the arrest of additional 14 bags. All seized contraband items, totalling 127 bags, would be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for necessary action."

Speaking on the interception of the petroleum products, Commodore Oguntuga said, "The boat was found to be laden with petroleum products suspected to be AGO, stored in hundreds of drums and jerrycans.

"Upon approaching the vessel, the perpetrators fled the scene while the Quick Response Team (QRT), secured the boat and its illicit cargoes. The seized items, including the petroleum products and a pumping machine, were safely transported back to the base for further investigation and necessary actions."

"These successful arrests underscore the Nigerian Navy's dedication under the leadership of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, to combatting illicit drug trafficking, preserving the well-being and protection of the nation's resources."