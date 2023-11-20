Nigeria: Emirates Airline to Resume Soon - Aviation Minister

The minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo has said Emirates Airline will resume operations in Nigeria soonest.

The spokesperson of the ministry, Odutayo Oluseyi stated this on Sunday.

According to Oluseyi, the minister met "with officials of Emirates Airline at the 2023 Dubai Airshow at the UAE to further discuss the resumption of flights by the airline to Nigeria which has yelled positive results as the management has given assurance that the resumption of the flight would commence very soon.

"They also affirmed that the Emirate's Government has approved Nigeria's carrier, Air Peace Airline, to fly directly into and out of the prime airport in Dubai."

Recall that Emirates Airlines has suspended flight operations to Nigeria over its inability to repatriate funds trapped in the country.

Also, Oluseyi stated that the minister met with "the management of Airline Executive, led by its CEO, Dana Hatcic, a company that indicated interest in establishing an MRO facility in Nigeria. The management had fruitful discussions with the Honourable Minister and they have been invited to Nigeria for further follow-up of their business plans.

"The minister expressed the possibility of a maiden edition of the Nigeria Airshow sometime in November 2024, thereby becoming the first African country to organise such an event. Some of the exhibitors at the Dubai Airshow have made commitments to be at the maiden edition of Nigeria's Airshow."

The Dubai Airshow which commenced on the 13th of November was concluded on the 17th of November, 2023 attracted a considerable number of participants from around the world, including leading aviation and aerospace industry specialists.