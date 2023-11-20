Zimbabwe/Nigeria: Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria - Iheanacho Rescues Super Eagles From Embarrassing Defeat

The draw leaves Nigeria with just two points in Group C after two games.

Zimbabwe were held to a 1-1 draw by Nigeria in a 2026 World Cup qualifier on Sunday, with Kelechi Iheanacho's second-half equaliser cancelling out Walter Musona's long-range free-kick.

The Super Eagles were looking to bounce back from their opening-day draw against Lesotho, but they found themselves behind early on when Musona curled a stunning free-kick into the top corner from 30 yards out.

Nigeria pressed for an equaliser, and they were finally rewarded in the 67th minute when Iheanacho slotted home from close range after a fine cross from Moses Simon.

Both teams had chances to win the game in the closing stages, but neither could find a winner, and the points were shared.

The draw leaves Nigeria with just two points in Group C after two games, Zimbabwe also have two points from the same number of games having drawn their group opener against Rwanda.

With the next set of matches in the qualifying series billed for next year, Nigeria have to get their act together if their dream of a seventh World Cup appearance is to be realised.