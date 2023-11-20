Nigeria/Zimbabwe: 'Sack the Coach', Nigerians React After Super Eagles Fail to Beat Zimbabwe

Reactions have continued to pour in after the Super Eagles settled for a disappointing 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe to make it two consecutive draws in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho saved Nigeria's blushes in Butare after he came on to draw level with fine curler from inside the box.

The Jose Peseiro-led side, however, could not get a winner despite all efforts as the Zimbabweans ensure that there was no taste of victory for the Eagles.

The draw meant the Super Eagles are still without a win in their qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup as they have picked up only two points from a possible six.

To Nigerians on social media, the result is yet another disappointing one with many calling for the sack of Peseiro.

@Sauce_999331 wrote: "Sack the coach.. use AFCON as preparation to qualify for the World Cup.

My 2 cents!

Terrible situation our football administrators got us in'

@preciousekeke: "If pesiero survives a sack letter after this dismal outing then the NFF should tell us what he has against them."

@gagnatbiz: "We are not doing it again o. We want a better performance with a win at the end. Not all this draw and "let's do it again".

Wake up!!!"

@Mvolgap: xUseless NFF do you shameful people need people to tell you to sack this coach and this goal keeper,not every player needs to invited into the national team just like the late Steven keishe said."

@isibor266:"The entire team and coaching crew should be disbanded. This is a shame and waste of scarce resources."

@yoboydonchichi: "You can never do anything again. Please, drop this slogan after another disgraceful result against Zimbabwe. With a failure like Jose Peseiro as coach, Nigeria can never achieve anything in football."