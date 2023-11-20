Nigeria/Zimbabwe: 'Sack the Coach', Nigerians React After Super Eagles Fail to Beat Zimbabwe

19 November 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Reactions have continued to pour in after the Super Eagles settled for a disappointing 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe to make it two consecutive draws in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho saved Nigeria's blushes in Butare after he came on to draw level with fine curler from inside the box.

The Jose Peseiro-led side, however, could not get a winner despite all efforts as the Zimbabweans ensure that there was no taste of victory for the Eagles.

The draw meant the Super Eagles are still without a win in their qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup as they have picked up only two points from a possible six.

To Nigerians on social media, the result is yet another disappointing one with many calling for the sack of Peseiro.

@Sauce_999331 wrote: "Sack the coach.. use AFCON as preparation to qualify for the World Cup.

My 2 cents!

Terrible situation our football administrators got us in'

@preciousekeke: "If pesiero survives a sack letter after this dismal outing then the NFF should tell us what he has against them."

@gagnatbiz: "We are not doing it again o. We want a better performance with a win at the end. Not all this draw and "let's do it again".

Wake up!!!"

@Mvolgap: xUseless NFF do you shameful people need people to tell you to sack this coach and this goal keeper,not every player needs to invited into the national team just like the late Steven keishe said."

@isibor266:"The entire team and coaching crew should be disbanded. This is a shame and waste of scarce resources."

@yoboydonchichi: "You can never do anything again. Please, drop this slogan after another disgraceful result against Zimbabwe. With a failure like Jose Peseiro as coach, Nigeria can never achieve anything in football."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.