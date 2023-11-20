Nigeria: Temi Otedola - the Least Amount I Have Ever Had Is $1,200

Temi Otedola, Nigerian actress and daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, has disclosed the least amount that she has ever had is $1,200.

The 27-year-old made this known in an interview with popular YouTuber, Korty EO's latest vlog.

Korty EO asked: "What's the brokest (poorest) you have ever been?"

In response, Temi said: "$1,200."

She further revealed that she gathered the amount after working in three retail stores when she was 15.

She explained that she had to work after her parents at the time decided to stop giving her pocket money.

Temi said the experience taught her the value of money earned.

Daily Trust recalls that singer and entrepreneur, Mr Eazi recently revealed that he has tied the nuptial knots with his fiancée, Temi.