Nigeria: Temi Otedola - the Least Amount I Have Ever Had Is $1,200

19 November 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

Temi Otedola, Nigerian actress and daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, has disclosed the least amount that she has ever had is $1,200.

The 27-year-old made this known in an interview with popular YouTuber, Korty EO's latest vlog.

Korty EO asked: "What's the brokest (poorest) you have ever been?"

In response, Temi said: "$1,200."

She further revealed that she gathered the amount after working in three retail stores when she was 15.

She explained that she had to work after her parents at the time decided to stop giving her pocket money.

Temi said the experience taught her the value of money earned.

Daily Trust recalls that singer and entrepreneur, Mr Eazi recently revealed that he has tied the nuptial knots with his fiancée, Temi.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.