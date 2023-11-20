Nigeria: Mohbad's Father Rejects Fresh Moves for Son's Burial, Insists On DNA

Joseph Aloba, father of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has warned against his son being buried without his approval.

Daily Trust had reported how singer Bella Shmurda and actress, Tonto Dikeh, called on the Police to release Mohbad's body for a "befitting burial", saying his autopsy result was taking time.

However, speaking in a video shared via TikTok on Sunday, Aloba warned that nobody should collect the late singer's body without his authorization.

Mohbad's father further reaffirmed the need to take samples from his late son's body for a DNA test, so as to confirm the paternity of his only son, Liam Light.

"I've been hearing that maybe some people want to go and carry Mohbad's body. When this boy was alive, he was my son, now that he's gone, he still retains my name. Nobody should go and carry Mohbad's body from there."

"If there's anything you want to do, I should be the one to authorize it. Let's get justice for Mohbad; after burial, what left? Let justice prevail first; the DNA is necessary," he said.

MohBad died on September 12, 2023, and was buried in the Ikorodu area of Lagos, the next day.

Following the outcry which trailed his death, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, ordered a forensic Investigation to unravel the cause of the death.

Based on the IGP's directive, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, placed a ten-man team, including a pathologist to exhume his corpse and investigate Mohbad's death.

However, before his corpse was exhumed, there were issues on paternity test of Mohbad's son.

This was triggered by the controversial comment of a social media commentator known as the VeryDarkMan.

Amid the raging storm, Omawunmi, widow of the late singer, broke her silence on the controversial death of her husband.

In a chat which was posted by ace Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, the widow stated that she would rather not talk till the inquest performed on her late husband was complete.

In the post on the actress's verified Instagram page, the young lady further stated that when all was calm she would do a DNA test to prove that her toddler belongs to the late singer.

The post read, "Hello ma. I've decided not to speak on anything until the 7th of November which is the coroner's inquest because I do not want any side distraction, all I want is justice for my husband which I believe the Nigerian government are working on, after everything I'll either grant an interview or tell my own story before the whole world, and also DNA is definitely a must!!!"