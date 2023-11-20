Africa: Zimbabwe Hosts the World AMR Awareness Week 2023, 18-24th November 2023

press release

The Quadripartite partners consisting of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), in partnership with African Union agencies, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU IBAR) together with the Government of Zimbabwe, will this year host the continental celebration of the World Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Awareness Week (WAAW) 2023 in Harare, Zimbabwe.

This year's theme is "Preventing Antimicrobial Resistance Together" which emphasizes the importance of collective action to address the global health challenge of antimicrobial resistance.

The WAAW week is an annual global event that aims to enhance awareness and understanding of the challenges posed by antimicrobial resistance while promoting best practices in antimicrobial stewardship across public health, animal health, and the environment.

The Quadripartite organizations and the Africa Union Task Force on AMR are working together in a One Health approach to organize this year's event and translate the theme into action. These celebrations will involve the coordination of campaigns at both national and continental levels by engaging diverse stakeholders from around the world.

The continental event is scheduled to commence on 18 November 2023 and will bring together a wide array of important participants and stakeholder groups. These will include high-level policy and decision-makers of Member States, Regional Economic Communities, the One Health Community, development partners, private sector partners, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), civil society organizations, academia, research institutions, research centres and the general public.

A high-level opening ceremony will be held on Monday, 20 November 2023, at the Harare International Convention Center (HICC) from 9.00am. The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development of Zimbabwe, H.E Hon Dr A.J Masuka will officially launch the week-long event. During the opening ceremony, the Government will also hold a signing ceremony for the Zimbabwe Antimicrobial Resistance National Action Plan (NAP). Other activities during the WAAW will include: media briefings and press conferences, a 'world café' debate on AMR and correct use , an engagement with high school students on AMR awareness including a mini football tournament, a high-level panel discussion on AMR's environmental dimensions, policy dialogues on accelerating progress in African countries in the implementation of AMR National Action Plans, AMR One Health multisectoral collaboration and governance, AMR in aquaculture, and laboratory and field visits, including visiting the BOLAV Vaccine Production Unit, a BOLVAC Theileriosis Vaccination hotspot and a Farmer Field School farm.

WAAW serves as a platform for collaboration amongst stakeholders in the fight against the emergence and spread of AMR. It provides a valuable opportunity to enhance awareness and advocate for AMR risk mitigation efforts across sectors. This event also demonstrates continental unity and positions Africa as the leading region in combatting AMR while reinforcing critical messages to generate more collective policy guidance and support for the advancement of programmes aimed at reducing AMR risks.

Note for the editors:

About FAO

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations that leads international efforts to defeat hunger. FAO's goal is to achieve food security for all and make sure that people have regular access to enough high-quality food to lead active, healthy lives. With 195 members (194 countries and the European Union), FAO works in over 130 countries worldwide.

About WHO

The World Health Organization provides global leadership in public health within the United Nations system. Founded in 1948, WHO works with 194 Member States, across six regions and from more than 150 offices, to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable. Our goal for 2019-2023 is to ensure that a billion more people have universal health coverage, to protect a billion more people from health emergencies, and provide a further billion people with better health and wellbeing. Visit https://www.afro.who.int/

About WOAH

We are the global authority on animal health. Founded in 1924 as the Office International des Epizooties (OIE), in May 2003 we adopted the common name World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH). An intergovernmental organisation, we focus on transparently disseminating information on animal diseases, improving animal health globally and thus building a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world.

About Africa CDC

The Africa CDC's mission is to strengthen Africa's public health institution's capacities, capabilities, and partnerships to detect and respond quickly and effectively to disease threats and outbreaks based on science, policy, and data-driven interventions and programmes. Learn more at: www.africacdc.org

About AU IBAR

AU-IBAR operates as a technical office within the African Union Commission, with a core mission to support African Union member states in harnessing the potential of animals for human well-being and economic development. The organization plays a pivotal role in coordinating and advancing livestock development across the continent. Founded in 1951 to study the epidemiological situation and fight rinderpest in Africa, our mandate covers all aspects of animal resources, including livestock, fisheries, and wildlife.