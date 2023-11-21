Africa CDC Joins Global Partners to Mark World Antimicrobial Awareness Week 2023

press release

Harare, Zimbabwe — In the spirit of joint action against the rising threat of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), Africa CDC is participating in the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW) 2023 celebrations taking place in Harare, Zimbabwe, from November 18 to 24, 2023. This year's theme "Preventing Antimicrobial Resistance Together" advocates for collaboration across sectors to preserve the efficacy of these critical medicines. Combating AMR is a truly global endeavour which should be addressed through a One Health approach.

Antimicrobial Resistance jeopardises the effectiveness of essential medicines, impacting the treatment of infections in both humans and animals. In Africa, where AMR has been identified as a more significant challenge than HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis, the urgency to address this issue is paramount.

As part of the week-long activities, Africa CDC, in collaboration with partners, reiterates its commitment to championing increased resources dedicated to tackling AMR on the continent. Africa CDC recognises the importance of global solidarity and collective efforts to curb the spread of drug-resistant infections.

Speaking during the official opening of the event, Dr. Ahmed Ogwell, Deputy Director General of Africa CDC, stated, "The threat of Antimicrobial Resistance transcends borders, and it requires a one health approach. He reiterated the institutional authority of the Africa CDC to promote continent-wide policy and advocate across all sectors of government and society and has appealed for collaborative efforts against AMR. Africa CDC is proud to be part of the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week 2023 in Harare, Zimbabwe, joining hands with AU-IBAR, FAO, UNEP, WOAH and WHO to raise awareness and advocate for the necessary resources to combat AMR effectively."

Key Highlights:

One Health approach: Africa CDC embraces a One Health approach by collaborating with human, animal, plant and environmental agencies. Africa CDC collaborates. Africa CDC emphasises the importance of a collective and coordinated effort with international partners, governments, and organizations to strengthen the continental response to AMR.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Political Ownership and Advocacy: Recognizing the need for political commitment, Africa CDC urges African Union Member States and Regional Economic Communities to develop policies and national programs to improve surveillance, delay emergence, limit transmission, and mitigate harm from antimicrobial-resistant organisms. Further calling on national governments to prioritize domestic financing and train human resources to address this problem.

The World Antimicrobial Awareness Week provides a crucial platform for stakeholders to come together, share knowledge, and foster collaborative initiatives to combat AMR.

Handle antimicrobials responsibly, join Africa CDC in spreading the message and take a pledge https://antibioticguardian.com/africa/.

About Africa CDC

Africa CDC is an autonomous health agency of the African Union which supports Member States in their efforts to strengthen health systems and improve surveillance, emergency response, prevention and control of diseases. Learn more at: http://www.africacdc.org

About World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW) WAAW is an annual global event designed to raise awareness about the challenges posed by Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) while promoting best practices in antimicrobial stewardship across public health, animal health, and the environment.