Nigeria: Kano Anti-Graft Agency Chairman for Trial January 10

The Code of Conduct Bureau has revealed why it arraigned the chairman of Kano State Public Complains and Anti-Graft Commission, Muhuyi Magaji.

Magaji is standing trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on a 10-count charge of corruption.

Magaji, it was gathered, will be appearing at the CCT on January 10, 2024.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the Kano chairman of the Anti-Graft Commission was arraigned on Thursday, 17 November 2023 at the CCT.

According to the head, press and public relations, Code of Conduct Bureau, Mrs Veronica Kato, the charges against the Kano chairman of the Anti-Graft Commission includes breach of the code of conduct for public officers; conflict of interest, abuse of office, false asset declaration, bribery, accepting gifts, among others.

"Investigation showed that the Chairman failed to declare some bank accounts bearing his name to the sum of N394 million thereby raising suspicion of corruption.

"The defendant was however granted bail with the sum of N5 million naira with two sureties with properties within the FCT," she said, adding that he is expected to appear at the CCT on January 10, 2024.