Liberia: Wanep-Liberia Election Situation Room Highlights Smooth Voting Process Amidst Incidents and Urges Post-Election Peace

Monrovia — The Election Situation Room (ESR) released its third press statement today, updating the public on the progress of the presidential run-off election in Liberia. The ESR, in collaboration with various organizations including the European Union, Swedish and Austrian Development Agencies, and the Office of the Special Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission in Liberia, has been closely monitoring the electoral process under the Electoral Violence Monitoring, Analysis, and Mitigation (E-MAM) project.

Voting Process Overview

The voting process was generally smooth across most monitored polling areas, in accordance with electoral laws. The presence of Election Officials, Joint Security, and political party poll watchers was reported in most polling stations. Notably, youth and female participation were encouraging, with females representing 30-50% of voters and youth constituting more than 50%. Observers reported that polling centers were accessible to all, including persons with disabilities.

However, challenges observed at the opening of polls included the late opening of some centers, instances of food distribution and campaigning during the voting process, and the absence of ballot papers at the start of voting in some centers.

End of Polls Incidents

ESR observers reported that the voting process concluded peacefully in the majority of observed areas. However, isolated cases of verbal and physical attacks were documented:

In Montserrado - District #10 Polling Center #30306, a man was asked to leave for campaigning against electoral rules.

In Nimba - District #1, Center #33078, a voter attacked the Ballot Paper Issuer for attempting to fold his ballot paper, resulting in a scuffle.

In Nimba - District #1, Center #33073, unidentified individuals allegedly attempted to prevent the Vice Standard Bearer of the UP, Senator Jeremiah Koung, from entering the polling center.

Other Incidents and ESR Interventions

Technical incidents included disagreements between CDC and UP Poll Watchers regarding the use of the Final Registration Roll (FRR). The National Elections Commission (NEC) rejected claims of a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with political parties on voter identification procedures.

Security-related incidents included alleged hoodlums in black attire storming polling centers in Montserrado District #8, sparking fear among voters. The ESR continued to use its influence to urge party supporters to eschew violence and maintain peace, receiving key international observer missions including ECOWAS.

Recommendations and ESR Interventions

ESR issued recommendations for political parties, Joint Security, NEC, and Liberians to ensure a peaceful post-election period. They urged political parties to prevail on supporters to remain peaceful, called for swift investigations into electoral violence, and urged citizens to resist spreading unverified information on mainstream and social media.

Conclusion and Next Steps

The ESR expressed gratitude to Liberians for their diligence and patience throughout the voting process, especially in areas facing challenges. They called on stakeholders to exercise tolerance and trust in the electoral system as they await the final declaration of results by the National Elections Commission. A preliminary statement is expected at 2:00 pm on November 15, 2023.