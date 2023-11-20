Liberia: Drug Enforcement Agency Replaces Officers Amidst Allegations of Corruption

Monrovia — In response to mounting evidence of alleged bribery and collusion with drug dealers, the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has taken action by replacing key officers without imposing any penalties. The move follows a month-long shield placed around officers accused of involvement in unethical practices.

The newly appointed officials include Christopher T. Jabbah, who replaces Joseph K. Gokor as the LDEA commander in Gbarnga, Bong County, and Grace Boykai, assuming the position of Chief of Operations in place of Prince Boimah.

Critics argue that the routine practice of merely replacing officers without conducting thorough investigations and imposing penalties perpetuates a culture of impunity within the LDEA. In more developed countries, such allegations might lead to immediate suspension pending an investigation, but in Liberia, officers continue their duties until replaced.

The LDEA's Code of Conduct, emphasizing a commitment against corruption, outlines ethical principles guiding the agency's activities. However, recent events, including a leaked audio implicating senior officers in an illicit drug scandal in Bong County, cast doubt on the agency's commitment to these principles.

In the leaked audio, LDEA Bong County Commander Joseph Gokor, along with three deputies, is allegedly heard negotiating with drug dealers to protect their activities in exchange for financial benefits. The officers reportedly instruct the dealers to relocate to other counties to avoid law enforcement scrutiny.

These revelations come at a time when the proliferation of narcotic drugs in Liberia is reaching alarming levels, prompting legislative action such as the amendment to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act of 2014. The new law aims to address the drug crisis more robustly and hold violators accountable.

While there is controversy over the legality of recording individuals without consent, legal experts argue that public officials, especially when performing their duties, have limited expectations of privacy. The leaked audio has prompted the Bong County Attorney to express disappointment and call for an emergency joint security meeting to address the misconduct of LDEA officers.

The implicated officers, including former Chief of Operations Prince Boimah, have offered explanations for their actions. Boimah claims that his request for $150,000 from drug dealers was a strategy to identify them, while other officers deny involvement in the discussed arrangements.