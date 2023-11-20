Liberia: Tragedy Strikes Liberia-Flagged Vessel KMAX RULER r Targeted in Missile Attack Near Ukrainian Seaport

15 November 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA) has been notified by the owners of the Liberia-flagged vessel, KMAX RULER, that it fell victim to a targeted attack by an anti-radar missile on or around November 8, 2023. The attack occurred near Pivdennyi Seaport in the Ukrainian city of Yuzhne, near Odesa. The devastating assault resulted in the loss of a Ukrainian pilot's life, while three Filipino crew members sustained injuries. Additionally, the vessel suffered significant damage to its bridge and superstructure.

LiMA has swiftly and unequivocally condemned this act of aggression against the KMAX RULER and has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the incident involving one of its flagged vessels. The maritime authority is urging the authorities of the Port of Odesa to conduct a thorough inquiry in accordance with international law and relevant international conventions, agreements, and codes.

In an official statement, LiMA expressed solidarity with the global maritime community, emphasizing the shared commitment to the well-being, safety, and security of seafarers. The maritime authority reiterated its steadfast dedication to ensuring the safety and security of vessels engaged in international trade.

"We stand together with all in the maritime sector to ensure the well-being, safety, and security of seafarers and remain steadfast in ensuring the safety and security of ships engaged in international trade," the statement read.

LiMA extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the Ukrainian pilot and conveyed thoughts and best wishes to the injured seafarers and their families. The maritime community is grappling with the profound impact of this deliberate attack on a commercial vessel, highlighting the need for continued vigilance and cooperation to safeguard the global maritime industry.

