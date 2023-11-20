Liberia: 'When George Weah Tries It, That Is the Last End to His Presidency' - Unity Party's Amos Tweh

Paynesville City — Unity Party Secretary-General, Amos Tweh, has threatened that it would be the "last end of President George Weah's presidency" when he dares to undermine the democratic way of the people.

Tweh made the statement after a UP poll-watcher was allegedly arrested by state security for reportedly causing disturbance at the Calvary Chapel Mission School polling precinct in Paynesville.

Said Tweh, "When George Weah tries it, that's the last end to his presidency. It is important; we have to say this: you can't come here and try to undermine the democratic ways of the people of this country and expect that we will stand by quietly."

"We will not; this country is on edge, Mr. Weah is on edge. If he is not careful to ensure that the will of the people stands and he undermines it, it will be troublesome for him.

The voting process was temporarily stopped and discontinued at one of the polling precincts in the center after the UP's poll-watcher went to inquire about why one of the NEC temporary staff was not announcing the names of voters entering the center.

The process led the NEC temporary staff to immediately discontinue, creating disturbance within the center.

The ensuing debate sparked huge tension among partisans of both the Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC) and UP, as security immediately beefed up presence and subsequently led to the alleged arrest of the Unity Party's poll-watcher, who was placed in a police pick-up.

Accordingly, several UP officials and partisans, including SG Tweh and Jacob Kabakole, a nephew to the Party's Standard Bearer Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But UP Secretary-General, in an interview, accused the Executive Protective Service (EPS), a security unit assigned to President Weah, of implementing and torturing their partisan on the order of the Liberian Leader.

He further accused NEC Chairperson Davidetta Lansanah and the entire board of the Commission of trying to undermine the electoral process.

Tweh emphasized that the disturbances and dissatisfactions raised by the UP in its press release were mainly caused by the NEC chairperson, aided by George Weah and his personal security.

Tweh said, "They are using EPS, ECAP, immigration, and George Weah's personal security. I am telling you, when George Weah attempts to steal the way of this country, do you think Liberian people will sit and allow it? They will resist to the fullest."

"If criminals come into your house and want to steal from you, what are you going to do? You have to go in defense. In this country, nobody will allow the democratic way of the people to be trampled upon.

"I think you read the press release, so that's where we are going. As a party, we are calling to be very courageous.

"It is important to know that a Liberian has been manhandled, he has been badly treated by EPS and the personal security of Mr. Weah."

The police, as you said, are the ones informing us, so we are finding out whether it is true or not. We are going to find out from the Charge of Quarters or the security office headquarters.

"We want to make sure that we understand his state of being. He's a Liberian, he did nothing absolutely."