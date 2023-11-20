Liberia: 'Not True' - MoJ Says No Plans to Arrest Yekeh or Abe, Dismisses Opposition Claims

Monrovia — The Ministry of Justice has denied any intentions to arrest prominent figures of the opposition Unity Party, including Rep. Yekeh Y. Kolubah (District #10, Montserrado County), and Senator Abraham Darius Dillon.

A live Facebook podcast featuring Rep. Kolubah and key supporters of the Unity Party alleged that the police were not only planning to arrest key figures of the UP but also to intimidate them in the lead-up to the vote counting process. The Ministry of Justice, however, dismissed these claims, asserting that there are no plans to arrest or intimidate anyone.

While Liberia's presidential runoff election between incumbent George Weah and former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai has been largely peaceful nationwide, some areas have experienced heightened tensions, occasionally escalating into violence.

Reports from Montserrado County on election day indicated incidents of violence, with allegations that supporters of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) assaulted Unity Party partisans--an accusation denied by the CDC.

One notable incident occurred at G.W. Gibson High School in Monrovia, where riot police from the Liberia National Police (LNP) intervened in a serious confrontation between Representative Acarus Moses Gray of the ruling CDC and newly elected Representative Prince Toles of District 8, Montserrado County.

According to information gathered, tension arose when Representative Gray, accompanied by able-bodied men, rushed to the center after receiving information that Representative Toles was instructing voters to display their voting cards before casting their votes--a move that reportedly angered Gray.

Anti-riot police were called to restore order, and the ECOWAS election observer mission chief, former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, visited the scene to appeal for calm.

The Ministry of Justice's statement comes amid a backdrop of increased political tension, with efforts to assure the public of the government's commitment to a fair and peaceful electoral process.