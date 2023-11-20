Liberia: NEC Announces Final Result Today

The National Elections Commission announces final results and winner of the 14 November 2023 Presidential Run-off Election today, Monday, November 20, at the Commission Headquarters on 9th Street in Sinkor, Monrovia.

NEC Chairperson Daviedetta Browne Lansanah, says 20 polling places previously quarantined as was reported on 17 November 2023 have been reviewed, cleared, processed, and approved to form part of the consolidated report that will be read today at 4:30 pm.

Madam Browne Lansanah notes that four (4) polling places that were not quarantined but were part of the regular tally process in Grand Kru County were not ready at the time of reporting on 17 November due to retrieval from the field, but are now tallied 100 percent.

She spoke over the weekend at the NEC daily press briefings where progressive and consolidated reports of the Presidential Runoff Election are announced

Commissioner Barsee Leo Kpangbai, read the presidential results from Grand Kru County, saying the following are the tallied results from the national presidential progressive tallied report consolidated.

On 17 November, the Commission informed Liberians and the public generally that a re-run of the Presidential Election in a polling place in electoral District#9, Nimba county would have been conducted on Saturday, 18 November.

Chairperson Lansanah assured that outcome of the re-run in Electoral District#9, polling place #4 at the Vamie Elementary and Junior High School in Nimba County will be announced today and form part of the consolidated final results that will officially declare winner of the Presidential Runoff Election.

But incumbent President George Manneh Weah has already conceded defeated and congratulated his main challenger, Joseph Nyumah Boakai of the former ruling Unity Party.

