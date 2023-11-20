Liberia: MPC Congratulates Boakai

20 November 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson

The Standard Bearer of the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC), Simeon Freeman congratulates Ambassador Joseph N. Boakai and the Unity Party for their victory in the 14 November 2023 Presidential Runoff Election.

In a press statement Saturday, 16 November Mr. Freeman says he sees this triumph not only as a success for the Unity Party, but a pivotal moment for Liberia's advancement toward national development, particularly through industrialization.

The MPC political leader emphasizes the significance of national reconciliation over mere political victories.

He urges Ambassador Boakai and the Unity Party to prioritize unity, fostering a sense of togetherness that transcends political boundaries for the greater good of Liberia.

Commending Ambassador Boakai's courage in challenging the incumbent, who is an internationally acclaimed figure loved by many, Freeman acknowledges the importance of a competitive democratic process.

He highlights that the MPC has gained valuable insights from the 2023 elections and is now more determined to ensure Liberia's democracy flourishes, with the people being the primary beneficiaries of the nation's wealth.

At the same time, he announced that the MPC would soon issue a national policy statement in coming days, aiming to contribute to genuine reconciliation and national development under the new leadership.

"This statement is anticipated to serve as a catalyst for positive change in the country", the statement reads.

Expressing appreciation for President George Manneh Weah's graceful concession of defeat, the MPC extends congratulations to him for facilitating a smooth transition of power.

Freeman recognizes this as a crucial step in maintaining Liberia's democratic credentials, especially after three consecutive elections.

The MPC calls on the outgoing government to ensure a seamless transition of civilian power, echoing President Weah's message of concession. Editing by Jonathan Browne

