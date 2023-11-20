Ghana: Accra Seniors Tennis Open Draw Today

This year's annual Accra Seniors Tennis Open Championship is set to start this weekend, the Grandmaster Tennis Events, organisers of the championship have announced.

Prior to the commencement is the all-important draw set to be held today at the venue of the event, the Accra Lawn Tennis Club.

Mr Peter Annan, the Chief Executive Officer of the group, told the Times Sports yesterday that this year's edition will run up to Sunday, December 3.

Matches have been scheduled for the Clay Courts of the ALTC with participants expected to compete in several age categories.

It is opened to both social players, semi-professionals and professional players both in Ghana and outside.

According to Mr Annan, this year's event is expected to be bigger and keener, following the interest shown in the competition by players and the attractive prizes to go with it.

Today's draw is expected to be witnessed by a section of the over 40 players registered for the tournament as of press time yesterday.

Some of the top players expected to thrill fans are Bernard Nii Bortey, James Wiafe, Dr Abraham Oppong and Felix Kabutey in the 35/44 age group; Isaac Duah, David Naawu, Emmanuel Botchway, Charles Fleischer and Massimilino in the 45/54 age group.

Chasing honours in the 55/64 age group includes Michael Safo, George Mills, George De Souza and Paa Grant with Ismail Asmal, Nico Foekema, Joe Paddymo and Maxi Gadegbeku set to dominate the 65+ age category.

In the ladies category, Kate Coleman, Afia Oforiwaa Aboagye, Eugenia Asigri, Lola Mogaji, Evelyn Enunwah are some of the players expected to show their prowess.