Ghana: CIB Ghana Admits 156 New Members, Graduates Five Students As Affiliates

The Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana (CIB Ghana) has admitted 156 professional bankers into the association and graduated five students as professional bankers in a move to bolster the human capacity of the ever-evolving Ghanaian banking industry.

The new members inducted at the 14th ceremony held at the weekend at the CIB Ghana auditorium, Accra, brings to more than 800 Chartered bankers inducted

into the fraternity over the past four years.

The event, held under the theme 'Redefining Professionalism in Banking through Ethics', also marked a significant milestone for CIB Ghana as it coincided with the Institute's 60th anniversary celebration.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr Daniel Wilson Addo, FCIB (Hon) Managing Director of Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) Limited, shed light on the importance of ethics in the banking sector, particularly in light of the increasing cases of fraud and unethical behaviour.

He emphasised the need for a return to first principles of banking and highlighted key points from what he called 'The Bankers' Creed' as timeless advice for banking professionals.

"In 1863, Hugh McCuloch, then Comptroller of Currency and subsequently, Secretary of the Treasury, addressed a letter to all banks in the United States. That letter is as relevant today, as it was centuries ago when it was first written. Indeed, given the current environment, the banking crisis that we have experienced globally and locally, and the ethical violations that plague our industry, I will go as far as to say that it is even more relevant today," he said.

"When the banker was a pillar of society, when the banker was known to be a prudent person, when the banker lived by the established norms of the profession, when the banker was a fellow you could trust, and when banking was a noble profession," Mr Addo added.

Mr Benjamin Amenumey, President of CIB Ghana, emphasised the profound connection between the banking profession and the lives, dreams, and aspirations of individuals and communities.

"Remember, the banking profession is not just a career; it is a calling, an opportunity to make a positive impact on the world. Use your knowledge and skills to empower individuals, support businesses, and contribute to the financial well-being of our nation."

The Chief Executive Officer of CIB Ghana, Mr Robert Dzato, extended heartfelt congratulations to the inductees and graduands, recognising their noteworthy accomplishment of becoming Chartered Bankers.

He highlighted the Institute's commitment to developing trusted professionals for the financial sector and promoting ethics and professionalism in banking practices.

The Overall Best Graduating Student, Alexander Nooni, who is a staff of Fidelity Bank, applauded his colleagues for their dedication, determination and hard work through the journey.

"Having this qualification means that we are head and shoulders above our peers and what this means is that we need to utilise the knowledge and skills that we have earned here. Wherever you are regardless of your role, we have to make our stay count," he said