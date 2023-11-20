Ghana: Zenzero Association Donates Sport Kits to Street Academy

Zenzero Association, a non-profit organization, has donated sports kits to the pupils of the Street Academy.

The items, estimated to cost over GH¢6, 000.00, included footballs, sets of jerseys, sets of hoses, gloves, boxing bandage and whistles among others.

Miss Jane Lepori, President and Founder of Zenzero Association, in an interview said the donation formed part of the NGO's project to unearth talents and promote sports among the pupils.

According to her, unearthing talents among under-privileged children formed part of her organisation's core mandate.

She said it was her organisation's commitment to support sports development and help unearth many talents in the rural communities in Ghana.

She said her organisation had been in the country for the past three years and engaged in projects on education and the environment in communities, resulting in an initiative with school children to collect plastic bottles and recycle into waste bins.

She encouraged the pupils of the School not to feel daunted by their situation but work hard to secure future success.

Ataa Lartey, Executive Director of the Academy, thanked the NGO for the support and commitment towards the School.

"I would say a very big thank you for all that you have been doing for the School; we pray for more to come," he said.

He said the School was planning to develop an Astro Turf this year to serve as a playing ground for the children.

Mr Lartey appealed to institutions, philanthropists, and individuals to support the Academy to accomplish its objectives and meet the needs of the children.