Ghana/Madagascar: Black Stars-Madagascar World Cup Qualifier - Baba Yara Stadium Ready for Big Match

All is set for the World Cup qualifying encounter between Ghana's Black Stars and Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium, tomorrow.

According to the Ashanti Regional Sports Development Officer (RSDO) at the National Sports Authority, Kumasi, Emmanuel Tuffour, the readiness of the stadium has become the focus of many due to earlier concerns over the nation's stadia for such games.

However, he gave the highest indication of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium readiness to host the all-important clash with Madagascar.

"The facility is ready. Whatever is needed for the match to go ahead is ready. We're not anticipating any happenings that would inconvenience guest to the facility."

The Times Sports, on a visit to the stadium yesterday, saw a few workers working to keep the venue tidy and putting finishing touches and observed the good work done on the very green turf for the match.

The Sports Development Officer assured the public of massive security as there would be close to 1,000 security personnel including health officials to ensure the safety of all and sundry.

According to Mr Tuffuor, tickets for the epic encounter would be on sale electronically starting today.

Meanwhile, the team touched down in Kumasi on Tuesday with excitement filling the air with anxious fans waiting to catch a glimpse of the Black Stars.

They had their first training session behind closed doors yesterday with all the 24 players available.

Prominent players such as Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Alidu Seidu, Inaki William's, Joseph Wollacott and Joseph Painstil were all present.

A section of the fans around sounded optimistic of a resounding victory for the Black Stars because they believed Kumasi was the home of the team.