Mali: Mass Grave Found In Kidal By Mali Army

Cape Town — A mass grave has been found in the north-eastern town of Kidal by Mali forces who recaptured the town from ethnic Tuareg separatists on November 16, 2023. The army gave no further details but said investigations were under way to bring those responsible to justice.

Civilians have been bearing the brunt of the fighting between militants and the Mali armed forces. Mali forces retook Kidal while the United Nations peacekeeping mission MINUSMA were leaving their camp in the rebel stronghold of Kidal, in response to an order by the junta to leave the country by the end of the year, BBC reports.

UN convoys have been bombarded by IED attacks and Deutsche Welle reports that according to the United Nations, the latest convoy attack on Tuesday, November 14 in northern Mali left 22 people injured.