Nigeria: Ekiti to Contribute Immensely to Mining Sector Development - Alake

press release

Governor Oyebanji of Ekiti State emphasised the imperative of collaborating with the federal government on mining sector reforms for the economic development of federating units.

Citing the preponderance of natural resources, including solid minerals in Ekiti State, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has stated that the state will contribute significantly to the federal government's quest to make solid minerals a major revenue earner for the nation.

Speaking while playing host to Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, in his office, Mr Alake reiterated the commitment of the federal government to partnering with states to reform the mining sector to ensure maximum benefits for host communities and accruable revenue for the government.

In his remarks, Mr Oyebanji expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for appointing an illustrious son of Ekiti as the helmsman of the solid minerals ministry, saying the minister is the state's best choice that has been using his vantage position to advance the cause of the state.

The Ekiti governor emphasised the imperative of collaborating with the federal government on mining sector reforms for the economic development of federating units.

" The other reason why I came is to discuss how Ekiti can partner with the Minister to ensure that we key into his vision. It is in the interest of states to collaborate because it is a win-win situation. Any discerning state that wants to develop its domain must key into the mining sector. I see a lot of opportunities for sub-nationals. He is trying to democratise the space, and it will create wealth. It will create jobs, and it will increase security. So, I don't see how any state will not partner with the ministry because solid minerals are the new oil, "Gov. Oyebanji added.

Segun Tomori

Special Assistant on Media to the Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development.

20th November, 2023.