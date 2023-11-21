Tanzania: Battle Against Malaria Gets Further Boost

20 November 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Florian Jamax

In an effort to tackle the spreading of malaria disease, Barrick Bulyanhulu Gold Mine has launched a campaign to ensure zero threat remains a goal.

The campaign was launched on Monday in Bugarama ward, Msalala District in the Shinyanga Region.

Speaking during the launch, Barrick's General Manager Mr Cheick Sangare said the mining company is optimistic about reducing the dangers of the killer disease, especially to women and the children in the country.

"Good health is vital to the human being and due to that, we have decided to come up with this campaign purposely to eradicate this killer disease from our communities," said Mr Sangare.

He said the campaign is projected to reach out to 17,500 wards and their shelters will be sprayed with insecticides to kill the breeding grounds of mosquitoes. Mosquito nets will also be distributed.

On his part, Msalala District Executive Director, Mr Khamis Katimba called upon cooperation from the public to the experts during the process to ensure that the activity is successfully conducted.

He said that the mine company's initiatives will improve the health sector within the area such that through spraying the insecticides, numerous diseases will be eradicated.

In April this year, during the World Malaria Day commemoration, Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, who represented President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the commemorations, launched the National End Malaria Council.

The 19-member Council was launched with expansive members from academia, politics, religious groups, business, sports and entertainment purposely to raise the malaria elimination agenda and raising domestic resources to facilitate ending malaria in Tanzania by 2030.

"We have come a long way in the national effort to end malaria, it we supercharge our efforts, we will surely eliminate malaria in Tanzania. We should not relax because of the success we have got," said Prime Minister.

Additionally, a recent mid-term evaluation of the malaria programme in Tanzania reported that Malaria mortality rate in health facilities per 100,000 populations was 2.2 per cent, a great achievement resulting from recent efforts of strengthening malaria diagnosis and treatment. It means, fewer people are now dying from malaria.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.