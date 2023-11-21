Nigeria: How Troops Foiled Attack On Yobe Governor's Convoy - DHQ

·As military vows to hunt down attackers

Defence Headquarters, DHQ, yesterday revealed how soldiers successfully foiled an ambush on the convoy of Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, along Maiduguri-Damaturu road on Saturday.

Spokesman of DHQ, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, who said troops from the 29 Task Force Brigade led the operation to repel the attack about 6 kilometres from Benesheikh, also vowed that the military wouild hunt down the governor's convoy attackers.

While Governor Mai Mala Buni was not part of the convoy at the time, the Secretary to State Government, SSG, and some top officials were present but escaped unhurt.

He said: "On November 18, 2023, at about1830hrs (6.30pm), the convoy and escorts of the governor of Yobe State that were returning to Damaturu encountered terrorists' ambush attack at a location about 6 kms from Benesheikh town which is along Maiduguri to Damaturu road.

"The governor was not in the convoy. However government officials in the convoy at the time of the incident include the Secretary to State Government, SSG, Alhaji Bab Mallam Wali, Special Adviser oonSecurity to the governor, Brig Gen Dahiru Abdusalam, retd, Special Adviser on Religious Affairs, military escorts with two mine resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehivles and three Toyota gun trucks, police escorts, department of state services operatives and members of the Yobe state hunters group.

"Troops of 29 Taskforce Brigade on patrol duty and route piquetting along road Maiduguri to Damaturu promptly moved to the scene and assisted in the extrication of the victims and recovery of the two vehicles affected in the incident.

"The security personnel in the convoy who were affected during the incident include one military truck driver, four police escorts and one DSS operative who all sustained gunshot wounds but were in stable conditions."