Nigeria: Appeal Court Judgement - Police Warn Against Violence in Nasarawa

The Police Command in Nasarawa State has warned political parties and their supporters against any act of violence ahead of the Court of Appeal judgement on the governorship election in the state.

The acting Commissioner of Police in the state, Shettima Muhammad, a deputy commissioner of police, gave the warning during a press conference on Monday in Lafia, the state capital.

He said that the police in collaboration with other security agencies have increased security across the state in order to forestall the breakdown of law and order before and after judgement to be delivered soon.

"Security personnel have been adequately deployed to strategic locations in the State to maintain peace.

"I hereby call on leaders of all political parties to prevail on their supporters to shun unguarded utterances that may trigger political tension or engage in mass action that may be seen as preparation for violent procession.

"They should also celebrate moderately without infringing on the fundamental rights of members of the public.

"Anyone or group that tries to disrupt peace and cause breakdown of law and order shall face the full wrath of the law," he said.

The acting CP assured of the commitment of the police to provide adequate security for citizens and encouraged them to go about their legitimate businesses and avoid acts capable of disrupting peace in the state.

The governorship election petition tribunal in Lafia, had in a split judgment of two to one, on 2 October, nullified the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared David Umbugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the governorship election.

Mr Sule challenged the decision of the tribunal at the Appeal Court, which heard his appeal on 15 November and reserved judgment to a date yet to be announced

It is expected that the Court of Appeal will will soon announce the date of judgement.