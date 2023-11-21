Nigerians 'Most' Difficult People to Govern - Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has described Nigerians as a 'difficult people to govern.'

Buhari further stated that during his eight-year tenure as president, he did his best to move the country forward across various sectors, but maintained that Nigerians are different because "they think they should be" in charge "not you".

He made this known during an interview with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).

His words: "My personal experience leading Nigeria is that it's extremely difficult; people know their rights; they think they should be there and not you. It's virtually every step, and you've to struggle day and night to see that you're competent. I don't think I took Nigerians for granted.

"God gave me the opportunity to serve my country, but I did my best. But whether my best was good enough, I leave for people to judge.

Buhari also stated that his government was able to defeat insecurity in the Northeast, adding that he's pleased with the successes he recorded.

He said, "We are lucky to have control in the Northeast. I achieved security because, without it, nothing else can develop.

"Go and ask the governor of Borno how hard it is. Most local governments were in the hands of Boko Haram. They were doing what they liked. ⁣

"The first thing is to secure the state or the country and earn the citizens' trust." ⁣⁣