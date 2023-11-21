Nigeria: Borno Govt to Tap Agricultural Potentials of Lake Chad - Zulum

The governor also spoke on enhancing trans-border trade between communities in Nigeria and their neighbours - Chad and Niger republics.

The governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, said his administration is committed to exploiting the agricultural potentials of Lake Chad in boosting food production in the state.

In a statement on Tuesday, Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, said the governor made the commitment during a visit to Baga, the town closest to Lake Chad in the state.

The governor also spoke on enhancing trans-border trade between communities in Nigeria and their counterparts - Chad and Niger republics.

Mr Zulum, during the assessment observed that with agricultural activities picking up along the shores, the returning communities hitherto depending on government support and humanitarian aid would have sources of livelihood.

"We are here to see how we can support large-scale farming, this town was ravaged by the insurgents and people were resettled back about two or three years ago.

"So, in order to provide a means of livelihood to the people we have to exploit the potentials of Lake Chad.

"Our first objective is to see how we can support the Army and the Navy to clear the waterways so that movement by boat from Baga to Chad can commence which will enhance trans border trade and agriculture," Mr Zulum said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while in the border town of Baga, Mr Zulum also approved the construction of a High Islamic College.

The over 2,000 students capacity college would combine traditional Islamic education with literacy and numeracy as well as digital and vocational education.

