Nigeria: Ehime Mbano Attack - Uzodimma Gives N185 Million to Families of Slain Security Officers

Owerri — Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Monday gave N185 million to more than eleven families of security officers who were affected by the unknown gunmen attack resulting to killing, burning of officers as well as their vehicles last September 2023, at Umualumaku community in Ehime Mbano Council area of Imo state.

According to Uzodimma's Chief Press Secretary, Oguike Neachukwu, the event took place at the government House in Owerri.

The names of the officers were given as "Those who died and were compensated include; Isaac Yakubu and Mr. Samson Edeh of NDELA; Ezeagu Emeka Tobias of NSCDC; Abraham Anas of Nigerian Air Force and Abas Ejiofor of the Nigerian Police. The injured officers include; Ibrahim Abubakar, Umeh Lawrence, Akwaraji Charles, Abubakar Haruna, Inspector Odukwe, Onyekachi Ndubuisi and others."

At the time the incident happened, eyewitness from the community gave the number of affected security officers to be eight in number. Later, Security operatives said it was five officers. On the day of compensation of the deceased officers, the number of affected officers were more than eleven officers.

However, according to the governor's Chief Press Secretary, "In an emotion laden voice, the Governor who remembered how the security agents put their lives on line to protect the citizens of the State not only prayed God to grant their various families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss but also to grant the survivors quick recovery from the injuries they are currently nursing.

"The Governor noted that the occasion has brought to the fore the situation of insecurity in Imo State "as being beyond what people think and goes a long way to showcase the problems and the negative impact inflicted on the State."

"The Governor recalled that this is not the first time the State Government was appreciating those who died or were injured while carrying out their assigned duties and promised to continue to show love to the families and agencies affected so that they will continue to discharge their duties without fear or discouragement.

"He said though he is aware that the Federal Government and the Security Agencies have different compensation plans for their personnel, "yet this is an opportunity to appreciate the invaluable jobs the security agencies, that is, Police, Army, Air Force, Navy, NDELA, Civil Defence and other Para-Military Agencies are doing in Imo State."

"Governor Uzodimma proceeded to announce that the Government will give out N185 million to those affected and prayed God to give the families the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss, "and the repose of the souls of those that paid the supreme price to their fatherland,"he stated.