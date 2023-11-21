Nigeria: Cabal Must Have Hijacked My Govt - Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that a cabal must have hijacked his eight-year administration.

Buhari made this revelation in a recent interview with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).

The former president said there is a possibility of losing the grip of power to a cabal.

When asked if losing his administration to a cabal, Buhari said, "it must have been."

He added that he was not sure anyone who breached the law was allowed to "walk away."

Buhari said, "God gave me the opportunity to serve my country, but I did my best. But whether my best was good enough, I leave it for people to judge."

He said he was too preoccupied with local matters to be bothered with foreign issues as president, adding that his biggest challenge was securing the country.

Buhari said he did not try to compete with Nigeria's wealthy class by acquiring land, houses, and cars during his time as Nigeria's leader.

He noted that this was the reason he was "living in peace" after exiting government.

According to Buhari, some Nigerians attempted to set a trap for him by trying to ambush him with certain opportunities.

He said he avoided the trap because he knew that once they knew he had been compromised, they would take advantage of the situation to milk the country.

Recall that the former First Lady, Aisha Buhari, first raised the allegation of a cabal taking over Buhari's administration in 2016, but her husband disregarded it.