Nigeria: We're Also Open to Alliance With APC, LP - NNPP Replies Atiku

22 November 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Clement a. Oloyede

The New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) has responded to the call by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for all opposition parties to form an alliance, saying it is open to any alliance with any party including the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party's acting National Chairman, Abba Kawu Ali, in a press release yesterday, said the call by Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, was laudable and welcomed.

He said it was a similar initiative in 2015 that enabled the then opposition parties to merge to defeat then ruling PDP.

"Our party, without any iota of doubt, is open to collaboration, alliance and any arrangement with any of or all the political parties including PDP, Labour Party and APC, so long as such collaboration, alliance or arrangement will be in the utmost interest of the Nigerian people and the protection and consolidation of Nigeria's democracy," he said.

Ali added that NNPP is currently "studying the mood of the country and the political atmosphere," adding that "NNPP will welcome from any political party any initiative and oblige any invitation towards discussing any arrangement aimed at protecting our people, our democracy and towards the much desired accelerated and sustainable development of our country."


