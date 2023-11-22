Nigeria: Date Rape Drug Hidden in Dried Fish Latest Confiscation in SA-Nigeria Crackdowns

A consignment of Rohypnol, flown from Nigeria, was intercepted in Johannesburg. This bust comes after other crackdowns which saw cops in Nigeria arrest two suspected kingpins accused of smuggling drugs to countries including SA and Brazil.

Rohypnol, otherwise known as the date rape drug, has been discovered hidden in dried fish at OR Tambo International Airport after it landed there from Nigeria.

The interception on Monday, 20 November 2023, is the latest in a series of drug crackdowns that have played out over the past few months, and which have links to South Africa and Nigeria.

Daily Maverick has reported extensively on the activities of gangs trafficking drugs via this country.

Other states that are pivotal in this arena include Brazil and Australia.

Nigeria fits into these trafficking networks.

Date rape drug in dried fish

South Africa's Border Management Authority announced on Monday that "8.1kg of Rohypnol was detected concealed in a consignment of dried fish."

[BREAKING NEWS!!! ]BMA DISCOVERS MORE THAN 8KG OF THE "DATE RAPE" DRUG CONCEALED IN A FISH CONSIGNMENT AT ORTIAThe Commissioner of the @TheBMA_SA , Dr Michael @masiapata has commended the dynamic operation of the BMA environmental health officials who made a major drug... pic.twitter.com/XCBijAFmnC-- The Border Management Authority SA (@TheBMA_SA) November 20, 2023

More commonly known as the "date rape drug" in South Africa, it is classified as Schedule 6, so a prescription is...