Nigeria: Date Rape Drug Hidden in Dried Fish Latest Confiscation in SA-Nigeria Crackdowns

21 November 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Caryn Dolley

A consignment of Rohypnol, flown from Nigeria, was intercepted in Johannesburg. This bust comes after other crackdowns which saw cops in Nigeria arrest two suspected kingpins accused of smuggling drugs to countries including SA and Brazil.

Rohypnol, otherwise known as the date rape drug, has been discovered hidden in dried fish at OR Tambo International Airport after it landed there from Nigeria.

The interception on Monday, 20 November 2023, is the latest in a series of drug crackdowns that have played out over the past few months, and which have links to South Africa and Nigeria.

Daily Maverick has reported extensively on the activities of gangs trafficking drugs via this country.

Other states that are pivotal in this arena include Brazil and Australia.

Nigeria fits into these trafficking networks.

Date rape drug in dried fish

South Africa's Border Management Authority announced on Monday that "8.1kg of Rohypnol was detected concealed in a consignment of dried fish."

[BREAKING NEWS!!! ]BMA DISCOVERS MORE THAN 8KG OF THE "DATE RAPE" DRUG CONCEALED IN A FISH CONSIGNMENT AT ORTIAThe Commissioner of the @TheBMA_SA , Dr Michael @masiapata has commended the dynamic operation of the BMA environmental health officials who made a major drug... pic.twitter.com/XCBijAFmnC-- The Border Management Authority SA (@TheBMA_SA) November 20, 2023

More commonly known as the "date rape drug" in South Africa, it is classified as Schedule 6, so a prescription is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.