South Africa: National Assembly Votes to Cut Diplomatic Ties With Israel and Shut Embassy, but It's Symbolic Until Government Acts

GovernmentZA / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)
Pesident Cyril Ramaphosa, left, receives the Ambassador of the State of Israel, Eliav Belotserkovsky, January 25, 2022
21 November 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Marianne Merten

With a vote of 248 for and 91 against, the amended EFF motion calling on the government to close the Israeli embassy in Pretoria and cut diplomatic ties was carried in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Crucial to the vote was that the governing ANC got the amendment it had indicated in Thursday's often tense debate as necessary for its support. But it was made clear in the House this was not a binding resolution, but a "politically persuasive" one.

Tabled by ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina, and publicly formally agreed to by EFF leader Julius Malema, this amendment introduced the governing party's wish for conditionalities - a ceasefire and a lasting United Nations-facilitated peace.

The amended resolution of the House on Tuesday called "upon the government to close the Israeli Embassy in South Africa and suspend all diplomatic relations with Israel until a ceasefire is agreed and Israel commits to binding UN-facilitated negotiations whose outcome must be a just, sustainable and lasting peace".

Shouts of "Free Palestine" and "Free Palestine, from the river to the sea" erupted from the ANC and EFF benches following the vote in which the two parties were also supported by the one and two-seaters, al Jama-ah, the National Freedom Party, the African Transformation Movement and the Pan-Africanist Congress.

But, as always, the devil is in the details.

As presiding officer and House chairperson Cedric Frolick put it in explaining...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.