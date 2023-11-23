South Africa: Pretoria Ponders Implementing ANC Vote to Cut Ties With Israel

analysis

Officials point out that any decision on severing relations with Israel would have to be made by the Cabinet, which meets again on 29 November.

The ANC's vote for a parliamentary resolution to cut SA's diplomatic relations with Israel has cast those ties into limbo, with no certainty as to whether Pretoria will implement the ruling party's decision.

Some officials in the national executive are clearly annoyed by the ANC vote, which they regard as a trespass by the party on the constitutional prerogative of the President and the Cabinet.

"Check section 231 of the Constitution," said one irritated official. Section 231 says: "The negotiating and signing of all international agreements is the responsibility of the national executive."

Officials point out that any decision on severing relations with Israel would have to be made by the Cabinet, which meets again on 29 November. It is understood that the ANC's National Executive Committee may meet before then to discuss this highly consequential decision.

Within the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), there are mixed views. One senior diplomat told Daily Maverick that he believed Pretoria would implement the parliamentary resolution to sever relations with Israel.

However, this week International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor told Parliament, "Breaking off diplomatic relations with Israel will be counterproductive as it will also affect our Representative Office in...