Nigeria: Chief of Defence Staff Christopher Musa Not Dead - DHQ

21 November 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

DHQ said the CDS has just returned from an official assignment outside the country.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed a media report suggesting that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, passed away on Monday.

One of the national dailies reported on Tuesday that the CDS had died.

A statement by the Director of Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, a brigadier general, on Tuesday in Abuja, dismissed the report as unfortunate, unethical and lacking in credibility.

"To put the records straight, the CDS, Gen. CG Musa is alive and hearty.

"The Chief of Defence Staff who just returned from an official assignment outside the country has resumed work with more vigour to continue with his uncommon leadership style to prosper the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

"The newspaper has since retracted the news story and offered its unreserved apology to the CDS, his family and the Armed Forces of Nigeria," he said.

Mr Musa was born on Christmas day in 1967 in Sokoto, though he hails from Zango Kataf in Kaduna State.

He was appointed the CDS on 19 June by President Bola Tinubu and promoted from major general to lieutenant general on 31 July.

