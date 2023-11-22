Nigeria: Senate Moves to Revise Nigerian Laws

The Senate Committee on Judiciary and Legal Matters is to interface with the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation to revise the laws.

The Senate on Tuesday passed a resolution to revise the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004.

The resolution was sequel to a motion by Kaka Shehu (APC, Borno Central) at the plenary.

Mr Shehu, while presenting the motion, said the revision was necessary because some of the issues cited in the laws are outdated and needed clarity.

Mr Shehu, a lawyer, explained that the revision of the laws of the country ought to have been done a long time ago but that the National Assembly was not giving it legislative support.

He noted that there was an attempt to revise the laws in 2010 but the federal legislature refused to grant the approval.

The senator stressed that the call for the revision of the laws of the federation was in the interest of democratic governance in the country.

Mr Shehu therefore asked his colleagues to support the revision.

After debate on the motion, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, put it to voice vote and majority of the senators voted in support of it.

Mr Akpabio thereafter directed the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to interface with the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation to conduct the review.

The process involves compilation of all updated federal laws.