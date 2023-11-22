Nigeria: 288 Bag First Class As Nigerian University Graduates 12,962 Students

The Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe is among the four Nigerians to be bestowed with honourary doctorate degrees by the university.

A total of 288 students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) have bagged first class honour in various disciplines.

The Vice-Chancellor of UNN, Charles Igwe, disclosed this during a press briefing on Tuesday as part of the activities to mark the institution's 511st convocation ceremony.

Mr Igwe, a professor, said of the 12,962 graduating students, 11,444 of them will be awarded bachelor's degrees at the convocation ceremony billed to hold on Friday in Nsukka Campus of the institution.

Further breakdown of the bachelor's degrees shows that 4,853 will receive second class (upper division); 5,077 will bag second class (lower division); 653 will bag third class, seven will graduate with a pass while 616 were unclassified.

The vice-chancellor said of the 67 students that will receive diploma certificates, seven of them bagged distinction, 35 made credit, 22 got merit and three secured a pass.

He added that 1,451 students will receive postgraduate degrees and diplomas during the convocation.

"The breakdown of the postgraduate degrees is as follows: 479 persons will earn the doctorate degree while 884 persons will be awarded the masters' degrees," Mr Igwe said.

"A total of 88 postgraduate diplomas of the university will also be awarded at the convocation."

'Honourary doctorate degrees'

Mr Igwe said the university will award honourary doctorate degrees of the institution to four prominent Nigerians.

Under this category, the vice chancellor said the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, will be awarded the doctor of business administration while a former Inspector-General of Police, Ogbonnaya Onovo, will receive the doctor of public administration.

The other two are Egochukwu Weli and a retired army general, J.O.J Okoloagu, both of whom will receive honourary degrees in public administration.

The Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Sonny Echono, will deliver the convocation lecture titled, 'University Autonomy and the Challenge of Sustainable Funding in Nigeria,' Mr Igwe said.