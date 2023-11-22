Ghana: Work On Adentan District Hospital Begins... As Part of 'Agenda 111'

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has cut the sod for work to begin on the Adentan District Hospital that forms part of government's 'Agenda 111.'

The 100-bed facility to be built by four contractors is expected to be completed in 12 months.

When completed, it would have a maternity ward, male and female medical and surgical wards, energy centre and security and commerce unit, pavilions, outpatients department, administration and pharmacy.

The facility would also have laboratory and diagnostic centre, accident and emergency unit, physiotherapy unit, public health and paediatric wards, washrooms, maintenance unit, laundry, residential accommodation and a mortuary.

Mr Quartey commended the Centre for Scientific Industrial Research (CSIR) for releasing land for the project at Frafraha, in the Adentan Municipality.

The minister said the siting of the project there,was in fulfilment of the pledge made by the CSIR to himwhen efforts were being made to reclaim land belonging to the centre that had been encroached.

Mr Quartey explained that he did unilaterally drive evicted illegal occupants on the CSIR land nor desired to interfere in people's land matters, but was interested in reclaiming state land.

He debunked rumours that he sold the reclaimed land, saying he only acted upon the CSIR petitionto his office to save its land.

Mr Quartey said that out of the 1,300 acres of land belonging to CSIR, 900 acres had been encroached with almost 4, 000 structures on it.

He said that there were plans to regularise documents of those who already had structures on the land.

Mr Quartey said "unfortunately, all these people occupying the 900 acres do not have any documents covering their properties," and should accept any decision on their situation.

He said residents who built in water ways, drains and on road reservations would have their properties demolished.

The minister urged the contractors who would work on the Adentan District Hospitalto recruit labour force from the area, and asked the police to prosecute anyone whowould be caught stealing building materials of the contractors.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Alexander Daniel Nii Noi Adumuah, said the project was a very significant milestone in the area's history as it would provide quality healthcare for the people, if completed.

He urged the contractors to consider the local artisans when recruiting people for the project, and expressed optimism that the facility would be inaugurated on October 31, next year.