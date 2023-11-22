Ghana: CJ Urges Ghanaians to Prioritise ADR

Sekondi — The Chief Justice (CJ), Justice Gertrude SackeyTorkornoo, has urged Ghanaians to prioritise the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms for conflict resolution.

She explained that, in addition to contributing to the building of robust and resilient pillars of justice, the mechanism was a practical and potent method for resolving conflicts that aligned with the principles of fairness, equality, and efficiency.

Justice Torkornoo was speaking at a press briefing at the Sekondi High Court, yesterday, in connection with this year's legal year term ADR week, which ends on Friday, November 17.

The objective of the ADR week is to educate and sensitise the public and stakeholders about the importance of ADR and how court users can access ADR services at the courts for a speedy resolution of cases.

The CJ said"building the pillars of justice through ADR is not merely an abstract idea. ADR offers a platform for open dialogue, preserves relationships, ensures efficiency, promotes fairness and equality, and encourages innovative problem-solving."

Noting that, the court related system of adjudication could be time-consuming, costly, and emotionally draining, Justice Torkornoo explained, ADR was "a strong pillar of conflict resolution," that focuses onmediation, arbitration, negotiation, and conciliation.

Justice Torkornoo said ADR wasan invaluable asset in building the pillars of social justice, fostering open and constructive dialogue.

Parties, the CJ said had the opportunity to express their concerns, fears, and expectations to each other, with the assistance of a mediator, and gained a better understanding of each other's perspectives.

Justice Torkornoosaid the ADR also paved the way for creative, mutually beneficial solutions and encouraged the preservation of relationships.

"The quick resolution of disputes is crucial in ensuring that justice is not only served but is served in a timely manner, allowing individuals and organisations to move forward without undue hardship," she noted.

Justice Torkornoo said, the Judicial Service would resource the ADR Directorate to enhance its efficiency, become user-friendly and spur access to justice.

She recalled that the Judicial Service had since 2005, created the necessary environment within the courts to serve users with all the benefits of ADR, to make justice more accessible to all, especially the poor and vulnerable.

"When a judge refers a case to ADR, the parties in the matter should not feel slighted. I recommend ADR to everyone in appropriate cases," Justice Torkornoos tated.

A Judge at Court of Appeal, in charge of ADR, Justice Mrs Angela Mensah-Homiah, stated that the ADR offered the opportunity for the disposal of huge backlog of cases.