Africa: At the 'Creation Africa Ghana' Launch - Govt Committed to Supporting Creative Industry to Create Wealth - President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his government will continuously support the country's creative arts industry as a potent force for wealth creation.

Emphasising the sector's robust potential to transfom the economy through job creation, he said the government was committed to backing initiatives aimed at its enhancement.

The President made the assertion yesterday at the launch of a project dubbed: 'Creation Africa Ghana,' which is part of a broader project for 15 African countries including Ghana, South Africa, Benin, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Kenya, Madagascar, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Senegal, Tanzania, Chad, and Togo.

The primary objective of the initiative, which is being undertaken by the government of France, is to foster the integration of cultural and creative actors and creators into economic sectors to bridge the gap between artistry and entrepreneurship.

It also seeks to create opportunities for creators and entrepreneurs to participate in influential events on the African continent and in Europe.

President Akufo-Addo commended the government of France for choosing Ghana as the first port of call for the project, adding that it would go a long way to support existing talents in the creative arts sector whiles creating employment and growing businesses.

"We are grateful that the first port of call for this laudable initiative is Ghana. We have a viable creative art industry and I strongly believe that this project will contribute significantly to job creation and fostering a sense of pride and unity among Ghanaians and Africans at large," he added.

The creative sector he said was an incubator for innovation, pushing boundaries in technology, design, and storytelling, adding that strategic investment in it ensures vibrancy and resilience in the economy.

"The creative arts industry is not just a cultural asset, it is an economic powerhouse with far-reaching societal impacts," he added.

Launching it, the Ambassador of France to Ghana, Mr Jules Armand Aniambossou, said beyond its focus on Ghana, the project would promote regional collaboration, encouraging exchanges and coordination among West African countries.

Explaining, he mentioned that the French foreign policy had in recent years shifted focus towards promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, particularly within the cultural and creative arts industries.

These industries he said have untapped potentials in Africa.

The Ambassador commended the President for his unwavering commitment to the arts and culture industry of Ghana, saying such support was instrumental in preserving heritage and boosting the nation's cultural wealth.

On her part, organiser of the Creation Africa Forum, Lis Gomis stated that the initiation would contribute significantly towards reigniting the dialogue between the diaspora and the African continent through arts and culture.

"Now it is time for the world to get more information about what Ghana has to offer in terms of creative arts and culture. Let us show them what we have to offer," she added.