Ghana: Aboabire, Mahamadu Join FA Exco

15 November 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Mr Samuel Aboabire and Alhaji Abu-Hassan Mahamadu have been elected onto the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council.

Samuel Aboabire, Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association, and Abu-Hassan Mahamadu, Chairman of the Northern Regional Football Association, polled six votes each to beat their competitors for the two remaining slots on the Executive Council.

Linford Asamoah Boadu and Alhaji Salifu Zida recorded four votes each in the election.

The addition of the two Regional Chairmen will complete the 12-member required to form the GFA Executive Council in accordance with Article 37(1) of the GFA Statutes 2019

