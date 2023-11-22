Nigeria: Sports Minister, Enoh Harps On Football Scouting Regulations

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, has expressed his commitment to meticulously review a proposal aimed at regulating the scouting system in Nigeria.

He made this known when a delegation led by the National President of Prestige Football Academy, Uchendu Stephen Nwabara, submitted a proposal to him Tuesday in Abuja.

Acknowledging the critical role of scouting in nurturing and harnessing the nation's sports potential, Senator Enoh stated that Nigeria's huge talent pool makes it a destination of choice for scouts from all around the world.

"When our sportsmen and women go out of the shores of Nigeria, and break forth, the support they send to their families and the laurels that they win are of benefit to the country.

"However, the manner in which some of our sports men and women leave needs to be addressed. Nigeria with its population and talent, has become like a laboratory for various actors to come in and out.

"Scouting forms the bedrock of identifying and nurturing future sports stars and there is a need to recognize the value of an organized scouting system that fosters fairness, transparency, and professionalism," said Enoh.

He, therefore, said the Ministry will review the appropriateness of the proposal, as it remains resolute in its dedication to uplifting the ethics of scouting.

Leader of the delegation, Nwabara expressed optimism about the Minister's enthusiastic reception of their proposal.