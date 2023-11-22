Liberia: Nimba - Police Investigate Man With Gun At Polling Center

16 November 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Thomas Domah

Nimba County — Police in Nimba County are interrogating a 42-year-old man Othello G. Menson, after he was arrested with a single-barrel gun at Garplay Polling Center with Code# 33042.

Speaking to reporters, Suspect Othello G. Menson confirmed being in possession of single-barrel gun but explained that he is a local businessman in Garplay Town and had gone to distribute flashlights to CDC poll workers in the Garplay Polling Center.

Suspect Menson is currently in Police custody, facing interrogation.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Ganta City, Amos N.G. Suah and Nimba County electoral district#7 defeated representative candidate Roger S.W.Y Domah, allegedly attempting to mobilize some ruling party supporters to disrupt votes counting process in Ganta and Seaclepea.

The NEWDAWN gathered that group of individuals believed to be voters, who crossed into Liberia from neighboring Guinea via New Yekepa to disrupt votes counting process were also arrested by the Police Support Unit (PSU) of the Liberia National Police.

Tuesday, 14 November Presidential Runoff Election in Nimba and elsewhere in the country was marred by poor turnout of voters.

Several polling precincts visited by the NEW DAWN on polling day, Tuesday including Mah-Display Public School Center Code# 33122, Garplay Center Code#33042, Boe Lontuo Town Code# 33258 and Boe Ghanaglay Public School Code# 33119, among others were virtually empty as voters trickled one by one to cast their ballots unlike the first round of voting on October 10, 2023. Editing by Jonathan Browne

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.