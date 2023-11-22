Liberia: Nimba - Police Investigate Man With Gun At Polling Center

Nimba County — Police in Nimba County are interrogating a 42-year-old man Othello G. Menson, after he was arrested with a single-barrel gun at Garplay Polling Center with Code# 33042.

Speaking to reporters, Suspect Othello G. Menson confirmed being in possession of single-barrel gun but explained that he is a local businessman in Garplay Town and had gone to distribute flashlights to CDC poll workers in the Garplay Polling Center.

Suspect Menson is currently in Police custody, facing interrogation.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Ganta City, Amos N.G. Suah and Nimba County electoral district#7 defeated representative candidate Roger S.W.Y Domah, allegedly attempting to mobilize some ruling party supporters to disrupt votes counting process in Ganta and Seaclepea.

The NEWDAWN gathered that group of individuals believed to be voters, who crossed into Liberia from neighboring Guinea via New Yekepa to disrupt votes counting process were also arrested by the Police Support Unit (PSU) of the Liberia National Police.

Tuesday, 14 November Presidential Runoff Election in Nimba and elsewhere in the country was marred by poor turnout of voters.

Several polling precincts visited by the NEW DAWN on polling day, Tuesday including Mah-Display Public School Center Code# 33122, Garplay Center Code#33042, Boe Lontuo Town Code# 33258 and Boe Ghanaglay Public School Code# 33119, among others were virtually empty as voters trickled one by one to cast their ballots unlike the first round of voting on October 10, 2023. Editing by Jonathan Browne